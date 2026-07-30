The Undertaker Reveals the Only Time Vince McMahon Admitted He Was Wrong

Vince McMahon built a reputation during his decades leading WWE as someone who rarely admitted when he got something wrong. According to The Undertaker, however, there was one memorable exception.

Speaking on Six Feet Under, The Undertaker recalled the only time in more than 30 years that McMahon acknowledged he had made the wrong creative decision. The moment came after the first ever Punjabi Prison match at The Great American Bash 2006.

Originally, the match was supposed to feature The Great Khali, but an issue prevented him from competing, leading to The Big Show taking his place against The Undertaker.

The Deadman explained that he and McMahon had very different ideas for the match's finish.

“I will give you an argument that I fought and lost. This is the only time he ever came back to me, and I said I was right and he was wrong. Out of 30 years, there was one time. That was the Punjabi Prison match. It was originally supposed to be with Khali, but he had something going on, and they put Big Show in the match.

“Vince [McMahon] had this idea of us going through the gate while we were fighting, and that’s how I would get out of the cage. I had the idea of jumping from the inner cage to the outer cage and getting out that way. ‘That would be such a cool visual. They won’t expect it. It’ll look amazing.’ We went at it.

“It finally got to the point, ‘I don’t want to hear anything else about it. This is how we’re going to do it.’ ‘Fine. It’s going to suck. When it sucks, it’s going to be on you.’ He didn’t appreciate that either. We did it the way he wanted it, and it was flat.

“I go back and look at him; I didn’t say a word. He knew. He goes, almost under his breath, ‘I think you were right on that cage spot.’ ‘Really?’ He just turned around and walked off. That was a victory for me to have him admit he was wrong on something. Didn’t happen very often,” The Undertaker recalled.

Although McMahon stuck with his original vision for the finish, The Undertaker said the reaction proved his concerns were justified, with the WWE Chairman quietly conceding the point backstage after the match.

The Punjabi Prison concept would return twice after its debut. Batista faced The Great Khali inside the structure in 2007, while Randy Orton battled Jinder Mahal in the stipulation at Battleground 2017.