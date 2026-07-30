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NJPW Star Drilla Moloney Confirmed For Five PRODUCE Events

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 30, 2026
NJPW Star Drilla Moloney Confirmed For Five PRODUCE Events

Drilla Moloney will be making several appearances for PRODUCE Wrestling after the promotion confirmed it has reached a new multi fight agreement with the NJPW star.

The deal guarantees Moloney will compete at least five times before the end of 2026, beginning with his debut at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on September 13.

PRODUCE announced the signing by stating:

"Drilla Moloney has come to terms with PRODUCE on a multifight deal: September 13th, October 12th, October 22nd, December 27th/28th. The current Progress Tag Team Champion & 2x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion will make his PRODUCE debut at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on September 13th!"

Moloney has been part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster since 2023 while continuing to compete on select independent events across the United Kingdom and the United States. Alongside Man Like DeReiss, he currently holds the PROGRESS Tag Team Championship as one half of 0121.

PRODUCE Volume 3: Azucar Card

Before Moloney's debut, PRODUCE will present Volume 3: Azucar, featuring an impressive lineup that includes:

  • Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs. Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire)
  • Fuwa-chan, Hazuki & Ranna Yagami vs. Janai Kai, Jordan Blade & Nixi XS
  • Skadi vs. Persephone
  • Allie Katch, Emersyn Jayne & Syuri vs. Billie Starkz, Johnnie Robbie & Steph De Lander
  • Karl Malenko vs. Tim Bosby
  • Minoru Suzuki vs. Hechicero
  • Josh Barnett vs. The Butcher
  • Black Tiger & Black Tiger vs. Dynamite Kid & Tiger Mask
  • Rocky Romero vs. Mistico
  • Royal Ranbo Match featuring Fred Rosser, Jonathan Gresham, Rich Swann, Joey Janela, Steve Maclin, Lee Moriarty, Effy, Man Like DeReiss and many more competitors.

 

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