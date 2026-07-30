Nic Nemeth Defends TNA Amid Wave of Roster Changes

Nic Nemeth has had enough of the growing narrative that TNA Wrestling is falling apart.

With several high profile departures dominating headlines in recent weeks, the reigning TNA World Champion believes fans are focusing on who is leaving while overlooking the talent quietly joining and re-signing with the company.

Speaking on Counted Out With Mike and Tyler, Nemeth revealed he keeps getting asked the same question about TNA's future, but insists the reality is very different.

“The really funny thing for me is like some people are texting me like, ‘Man, is everybody leaving TNA?’ And I go, ‘Um, some people left and some people got rehired and some people are newly hired.’ And I go, ‘It’s almost the same number of people. Like, it’s almost an exact strategy. If anything, we have two more new people than we had go away.”

According to Nemeth, the conversation becomes skewed because departures receive far more attention online than arrivals. He even compared the reaction to how fans respond to WWE roster changes, arguing TNA is judged by a different standard.

“So it’s really easy to focus on the negative… WWE releases 40 people and hires two and it’s like, okay, business as usual. We have five people decide not to re-sign, we re-sign five other people and bring in two new people and it’s, ‘Man, everyone’s leaving.'”

Rather than dwelling on those who have moved on, Nemeth believes fans should be paying attention to the company's next generation. He highlighted names including Bang Bang Sosa, BDE, Jada Stone, Harley and Order Four as talent he expects to make a major impact, adding that he has even told friends and family to stop believing everything they read online.

“So, like, that sucks. But I have to tell my friends and my dad, stop reading the internet. Just go with what really happens. Watch what we did. We announced some new people. Bang Bang Sosa is going to be something extra special for us… BDE down the line is going to make an extra name for himself with TNA. Jada Stone, people who are just getting their start. Harley. Order Four is going to have so many different people… Those are new signings, rehirings and new people coming in who are just getting their start.

So when you know that, it’s really easy to just go, ‘Oh, this is a great locker room. We’re having fun.’ Sometimes our younger guys and gals will read the internet, but then when you get to go see them at work, hey, this is how the business works.”

Nemeth also pointed to recent ratings success and the positive atmosphere backstage, saying the locker room remains focused on building momentum rather than responding to online speculation.

“There is a lot of positive… We had a good week of ratings and TNA posted it. I can’t wait to tell everybody when we get to Philadelphia, ‘Hey, listen. If you live by that, you’re going to die by that too.’ So I will do my part… We keep our head down. We keep rocking and rolling. We bring in some new people. We bring up some younger talent to the main event picture. And hopefully I continue to steal the show in the main event. Everyone goes, ‘This is the company that we’re rooting for and talking about because they back it up in the ring. They back it up on the microphone and they back it up outside of the ring.'”

Nemeth's comments come after a wave of roster changes following Anthem's workforce reductions, with Tommy Dreamer, Tessa Blanchard, Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Aiden Prince and others exiting the promotion.

Despite the headlines, Nemeth believes the company is evolving rather than declining, insisting TNA is replacing departing talent, investing in fresh faces and continuing to build for the future.