Christian Cage Comments on AEW Stars' Wives Before All In

Christian Cage added an extra layer of tension to the road to AEW All In 2026 by slipping in a personal jab at The Young Bucks during a sit down interview on the July 29 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The segment centered on the upcoming AEW World Tag Team Championship clash between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and The Young Bucks, with respect between the legendary teams taking center stage. Even so, Christian couldn't resist taking aim at Matt and Nick Jackson by bringing their wives into the conversation.

Christian Cage Fires Off Personal Remark on Dynamite

The title match was made official following AEW Redemption on July 26, where Copeland and Cage retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Claudio Castagnoli and PAC before The Young Bucks confronted them in the ring.

On Dynamite, Renee Paquette hosted both teams in a relaxed bar style interview, but despite the casual setting, the competitive edge was obvious.

The Young Bucks spoke about the importance of the match to their legacy and revealed that their families would be making the trip to London for AEW All In.

Copeland praised Matt and Nick Jackson for helping keep tag team wrestling in the spotlight during a period when the division struggled for attention.

Christian, however, made it clear he wasn't interested in celebrating history.

“We came back and that now we are the tag team champions, to prove that not only are we the best tag team of our generation, that we are the best tag team of your generation as well. And also just wanna throw in there, it’s good to know that your wives are coming,” Cage said.

The comment briefly shifted the mood before Matt Jackson chose not to respond directly, instead turning the conversation back to the championships. He said a victory at Wembley would make The Young Bucks the most decorated tag team in AEW history and reflected on how difficult the past two years had been, particularly after last year's disappointing All In.

Copeland responded by noting that both he and Christian had been forced into retirement during their careers, making this championship run even more meaningful.

Matt insisted The Young Bucks would arrive at Wembley faster, stronger, and more motivated than ever, but Christian dismissed the claim, suggesting they were trying to convince themselves more than anyone else.

The Bucks closed the interview by acknowledging the criticism they've faced throughout their careers, saying they've always thrived as underdogs and expect to do so again at AEW All In.