Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay Trade Brutal Slaps on AEW Dynamite

The rivalry between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay reached a boiling point on the July 29 edition of AEW Dynamite, as a tense in ring confrontation erupted into a series of thunderous slaps just weeks before their AEW World Championship showdown at All In in London.

What began as an attempt to address the events of AEW Redemption quickly spiraled into one of the most intense face to face exchanges either man has shared.

Tony Schiavone introduced Omega to the ring, giving the champion an opportunity to explain his mindset heading into All In. Before he could get far, Ospreay interrupted, determined to confront the accusations that had been hanging over them since Redemption.

Omega admitted the issue was deeply personal. While Ospreay believed he had done the right thing by ripping apart the plastic bag Jon Moxley ordered him to use during the Death Riders' attack, Omega saw things very differently. The champion explained that after the assault, the first thing he saw was Ospreay standing above him with the AEW World Championship and the torn plastic bag nearby. In Omega's eyes, it looked like a calculated betrayal.

Ospreay immediately rejected the accusation, insisting he had refused to carry out Moxley's orders. Omega refused to believe him, and the conversation turned physical in an instant.

The champion repeatedly slapped Ospreay across the face, taunting him by claiming he would always remain "one step behind." After taking several shots without responding, Ospreay finally fired back with a crushing slap that rocked Omega. He then teased connecting with the Hidden Blade, forcing the champion to retreat before the situation escalated further.

Ospreay followed with an emotional promo, opening up about the mental struggles he faced after suffering his neck injury. He admitted he briefly lost his way and believed aligning himself with the Death Riders gave him purpose, but ultimately realised Jon Moxley's methods were not who he wanted to become.

Looking Omega directly in the eye, Ospreay vowed he would capture the AEW World Championship on his own terms.

"You're damn right I can pull the trigger... I'm gonna pull the trigger when it matters the most, and when I pull that trigger, Kenny will see it coming."

With trust shattered and emotions running high, the rivalry has evolved beyond the championship itself. Their collision at AEW All In now carries deeply personal stakes, with both men determined to prove they were right when they finally meet at Wembley Stadium.