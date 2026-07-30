ECW Icon Rhino Makes Surprise AEW Return in Detroit

AEW gave the Detroit crowd an unexpected treat before the July 29 edition of Dynamite, as ECW legend Rhino made a surprise appearance during the pre-show dark matches.

The hometown favorite answered an open challenge issued by Nick Comoroto, drawing a huge ovation from the fans inside the Masonic Temple before making quick work of his opponent.

Rhino wasted little time reminding everyone why he remains one of wrestling's most recognizable veterans, putting Comoroto away with his trademark Gore to send the Detroit crowd into celebration.

Reports earlier in the week from PWInsider indicated Rhino was expected to be involved in AEW's visit to Detroit, but his exact role had been kept under wraps until the surprise appearance.

The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion has enjoyed a decorated career across multiple promotions, capturing championship gold in ECW and WWE before departing WWE in 2019. Since then, he has remained active across the independent wrestling scene while making occasional appearances for major promotions.

This also marks another AEW appearance for Rhino after his previous visit to the company in May 2025. During that trip to Detroit, Christian Cage introduced him as the challenger for Nick Wayne's ROH World Television Championship on Dynamite. Although Rhino came up short in that title bout, he remained busy throughout the tapings by competing in Ring of Honor matches, including teaming with Hologram.

With AEW filming both Dynamite and Collision during its stay in Detroit, Rhino's return may not be finished just yet. There remains the possibility that the veteran could surface again during the remaining ROH tapings or even make another appearance on Collision.