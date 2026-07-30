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The Demand Topple The Conglomeration to Win AEW World Trios Championship on Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 30, 2026
The Demand Topple The Conglomeration to Win AEW World Trios Championship on Dynamite

The landscape of AEW's trios division has a brand new look following the July 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, as The Demand captured the AEW World Trios Championship in a hard fought main event that featured chaos from start to finish.

After earning their opportunity in the aftermath of AEW Redemption, Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona made the most of it, ending The Conglomeration's reign and establishing themselves as the new team to beat ahead of AEW All In: London.

The title opportunity came together after The Conglomeration successfully defended the championships against The Lethal Twist during the Redemption buy in. As soon as that match ended, Ricochet and his allies made it clear they wanted the next shot at the gold.

When the bell finally rang on Dynamite, the challengers wasted no time taking control. Ricochet ignited the crowd almost immediately with a spectacular dive from the entrance stage, setting the pace for a fast moving contest packed with momentum swings.

Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong relied on their experience and chemistry to battle back throughout the match, but The Demand consistently answered with a blend of athleticism, strength, and well timed teamwork.

The decisive moment came during the closing minutes when outside interference shifted the balance. Members of The Lethal Twist stormed ringside and struck Orange Cassidy with a championship belt while the referee was distracted, leaving Cassidy vulnerable.

Ricochet quickly capitalized, connecting with the Spirit Gun before scoring the decisive pinfall to secure the victory.

The win marks the first AEW World Trios Championship reign for Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona as a unit, ending The Conglomeration's run just days after they had successfully retained the titles.

 

 

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