Willow Nightingale Opens Up About Depression During Emotional AEW Dynamite Promo

Willow Nightingale's celebration on AEW Dynamite was about far more than celebrating championship gold. The newly crowned AEW Women's World Champion used the moment to speak openly about the personal struggles she faced on the road back to the top, delivering an emotional message that resonated with fans before her celebration was cut short.

After defeating Thekla at AEW Redemption to capture the AEW Women's World Championship, Nightingale addressed the Detroit crowd while standing in a ring covered with streamers. The victory also cemented her place in AEW history as the promotion's first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion.

During her heartfelt promo, Nightingale revealed that being forced to vacate the TBS Championship because of a right shoulder AC sprain, along with having to withdraw from the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, left her battling depression and struggling through what she described as one of the darkest periods of her life.

She credited her mother, Jill, for helping her find the strength to keep moving forward rather than letting the setback define her.

Sharing a message aimed at anyone facing difficult times, Nightingale said:

"If life has been kicking you around, don't you dare give up. Keep fighting, keep pushing through, because sometimes the comeback is even better than the dream!"

Her inspiring words came after an incredible return to action. Nightingale made her comeback on the July 8 edition of AEW Dynamite as the surprise Joker entrant in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. She won the bout, earning a title opportunity that she later cashed in by defeating Thekla at Redemption to become AEW Women's World Champion.

The celebration quickly turned chaotic when Mercedes Moné interrupted the festivities, demanding that Nightingale immediately sign the contract for their AEW All In match. Tensions boiled over as Moné, Megan Bayne, and Lena Kross launched a three-on-one assault before Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor rushed to the ring to even the odds.

With the contract officially signed, Nightingale will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Moné at AEW All In on August 30 from Wembley Stadium in London. After overcoming injury and adversity to reclaim championship gold, Nightingale now faces one of the biggest title defenses of her career.