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AEW Confirms Casino Gauntlet Match For All In 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 30, 2026
AEW Confirms Casino Gauntlet Match For All In 2026

AEW has confirmed another major addition to the lineup for its biggest show of the year, with the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match officially set to return at AEW All In 2026.

The announcement came during the July 29 edition of AEW Dynamite, where it was revealed that the winner of the match will earn a guaranteed future shot at the AEW World Championship.

All In takes place on Sunday, August 30, from Wembley Stadium in London, England, and while no competitors have been announced, the championship opportunity is expected to attract many of AEW's biggest names.

Casino Gauntlet Becomes An All In Tradition
The Men's Casino Gauntlet has now become a fixture of the annual All In event, marking its third consecutive appearance on the card.

Unlike a traditional battle royal or Royal Rumble style contest, the Casino Gauntlet features staggered entrances with sudden death rules. The first wrestler to score a pinfall or submission immediately wins the match, securing a future AEW World Championship opportunity.

The stipulation has already played a significant role in recent AEW history.

Christian Cage captured the inaugural All In Casino Gauntlet in 2024 but was ultimately unsuccessful when he cashed in his championship opportunity. One year later, MJF emerged victorious in the 2025 edition before using his title shot to create a four way AEW World Championship match at Worlds End, where he captured the title for a second time.

This year's contest will be the ninth Men's Casino Gauntlet Match in AEW history and the second held during 2026. Earlier this year at AEW Dynasty, Kevin Knight won a Casino Gauntlet to earn the TNT Championship.

The AEW World Championship will already be on the line at All In, with Kenny Omega defending the gold against 2026 Owen Hart Cup winner Will Ospreay. Regardless of who leaves Wembley as champion, the Casino Gauntlet winner will be waiting with a guaranteed future title opportunity.

 

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