AEW Invites Insane Clown Posse to Dynamite in Detroit

AEW Dynamite may have attracted some unexpected guests in Detroit, as Vince Russo claims the Insane Clown Posse were personally invited to attend Wednesday night's event.
Speaking on the latest edition of The Coach and Bro Show alongside Jonathan Coachman, Russo revealed that Violent J was at the Masonic Temple for Dynamite after receiving a direct invitation from AEW President Tony Khan.
Russo shared that Khan specifically wanted to meet the wrestling and music icon before the show.
"Violent J is at their show right this second."
"(Khan) wanted to meet Violent J. And they're in Detroit as we speak."
"That's all I know. I know J is very excited. I know they personally called him. And I know they personally told him that Tony wants to meet him before the show. So he's in Detroit. He's very, very excited. I'm very excited for him."
At this stage, it has not been confirmed whether fellow Insane Clown Posse member Shaggy 2 Dope also attended the event.
Tony Khan has previously spoken positively about both Russo and Violent J's Juggalo Championship Wrestling promotion. During an earlier appearance on The Coach and Bro Show, Khan praised JCW, whose weekly series JCW Lunacy streams on YouTube every Thursday.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Mr. Tony Khan has invited the Insane Clown Posse to tonight's AEW Dynamite episode in Detroit!@TonyKhan @icp @BehindTheBuckle @Thecoachrules @THEVinceRusso#AEW #AEWDynamite @AEW#JCW #JCWLunacy @jcwlunacy pic.twitter.com/cnvqicDbEa, 𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙇 𝘽𝙊𝙎𝙎 𝙀𝙉𝙂𝘼𝙂𝙀𝘿 (@FinalBossXL) July 29, 2026
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