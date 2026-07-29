×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE Money in the Bank 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2026
Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE Money in the Bank 2026

Roman Reigns has officially been announced for WWE Money in the Bank 2026, with WWE revealing the Undisputed Champion's schedule through early October.

The company shared a promotional graphic on social media confirming that Reigns will be in action at SummerSlam this weekend before appearing on the following episode of Raw. His advertised appearances then continue across several major television events, culminating with Money in the Bank on October 10.

Reigns' currently announced schedule includes:

  • Sunday, August 2: SummerSlam Night Two, US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Monday, August 3: Raw, Casey's Center, Des Moines, Iowa
  • Monday, August 17: Raw, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
  • Friday, August 28: Raw/SmackDown taping, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
  • Monday, September 14: Raw, Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico
  • Monday, October 5: Raw, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
  • Saturday, October 10: Money in the Bank, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Before turning his attention to Money in the Bank, Reigns has one of the biggest matches of the year ahead of him.

WWE has confirmed that his World Heavyweight Championship showdown with Seth Rollins will close out SummerSlam Night Two on Sunday. Reigns captured the championship at WrestleMania and will look to continue his reign in what is expected to be one of the year's most anticipated main events.

Money in the Bank will take place later than usual in 2026 after WWE shifted the premium live event from its traditional summer slot. The show was initially planned for late August before being rescheduled multiple times, eventually settling on October 10 in New Orleans.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard

AEW Dynamite

July 29, 2026 at

Detroit, Michigan, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam ​- Sunday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 2nd 2026

#summerslam

AEW Dynamite - Grand Slam Mexico

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Aug. 5th 2026

#grand slam

AEW Collision

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Aug. 8th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement