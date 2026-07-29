Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE Money in the Bank 2026

Roman Reigns has officially been announced for WWE Money in the Bank 2026, with WWE revealing the Undisputed Champion's schedule through early October.

The company shared a promotional graphic on social media confirming that Reigns will be in action at SummerSlam this weekend before appearing on the following episode of Raw. His advertised appearances then continue across several major television events, culminating with Money in the Bank on October 10.

Reigns' currently announced schedule includes:

Sunday, August 2: SummerSlam Night Two, US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Monday, August 3: Raw, Casey's Center, Des Moines, Iowa

Monday, August 17: Raw, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

Friday, August 28: Raw/SmackDown taping, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

Monday, September 14: Raw, Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico

Monday, October 5: Raw, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Saturday, October 10: Money in the Bank, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Before turning his attention to Money in the Bank, Reigns has one of the biggest matches of the year ahead of him.

WWE has confirmed that his World Heavyweight Championship showdown with Seth Rollins will close out SummerSlam Night Two on Sunday. Reigns captured the championship at WrestleMania and will look to continue his reign in what is expected to be one of the year's most anticipated main events.

Money in the Bank will take place later than usual in 2026 after WWE shifted the premium live event from its traditional summer slot. The show was initially planned for late August before being rescheduled multiple times, eventually settling on October 10 in New Orleans.