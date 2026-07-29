Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE Money in the Bank 2026

Roman Reigns has officially been announced for WWE Money in the Bank 2026, with WWE revealing the Undisputed Champion's schedule through early October.
The company shared a promotional graphic on social media confirming that Reigns will be in action at SummerSlam this weekend before appearing on the following episode of Raw. His advertised appearances then continue across several major television events, culminating with Money in the Bank on October 10.
Reigns' currently announced schedule includes:
Before turning his attention to Money in the Bank, Reigns has one of the biggest matches of the year ahead of him.
WWE has confirmed that his World Heavyweight Championship showdown with Seth Rollins will close out SummerSlam Night Two on Sunday. Reigns captured the championship at WrestleMania and will look to continue his reign in what is expected to be one of the year's most anticipated main events.
Money in the Bank will take place later than usual in 2026 after WWE shifted the premium live event from its traditional summer slot. The show was initially planned for late August before being rescheduled multiple times, eventually settling on October 10 in New Orleans.
Acknowledge your OTC @WWERomanReigns live in a city near you! ☝️, WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2026
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Jul. 29th 2026
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