WWE Evolve Wrestler Opens Up About Leaving WWE for Real Estate Career

Kai Kavari's time with WWE has officially come to an end after less than a year with the company.

Kavari, whose real name is Cyrus Habibi-Likio, revealed on Instagram that he has decided to leave WWE despite originally signing a three year contract in November 2025. Before beginning his wrestling career, he played college football as a running back for Boise State.

In his announcement, Kavari admitted the decision was far from easy but said it was the right move for both his family and his future.

"It was not an easy decision, but I had to make it. Most of you guys know I signed a three-year contract with WWE, but I've decided to step away."

Family played a major role in his decision. With a third child on the way and both sets of grandparents living in California, Kavari said he felt it was time to return home.

"We have our third kid on the way. I also have my grandparents back home, both sets, which I'm very blessed to have. They're getting older, and I just feel like our life belongs in California with our family."

He also explained that the financial realities of starting out in WWE made the decision more difficult, especially as it limited his ability to continue building his real estate business.

"Having a hard time doing my California real estate business in Florida. When you start in WWE, you don't get paid the most. Potentially, you can make bread. But me specifically, I'm not at a time in my life where I can live off potential.

"And being brutally honest, I can go back to California and make main roster, main eventer-type money through real estate."

Kavari also pointed to his faith as another important reason behind stepping away from wrestling, explaining that he wants to devote more time to his church and strengthen his relationship with Jesus.

"I feel being a professional athlete, which is nothing wrong with it, but when you're constantly chasing to better yourself, I feel like it's been pretty hard to glorify my Lord and Savior.

"So I feel now that I have more time on my hands, I'm not traveling, I can spend more time with my church community and, honestly, just building a healthier relationship with Jesus.

"But I just wanted to come on here and say thank you, WWE. I appreciate you guys. Some of the best people I've ever met. Shout-out my dog, Coach Bloom, the head coach. That's my dude right there."

Kavari's final in ring appearance came in a dark match before the June 2 edition of NXT at the WWE Performance Center, where he was defeated by Harlem Lewis. His last televised WWE match aired on the June 24 episode of WWE Evolve, having been taped on May 29, where he lost to Kale Dixon.

Kavari's full announcement can be viewed via his social media post here.