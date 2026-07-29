Triple H Explains WWE's Ongoing House Show Debate Ahead of SummerSlam

WWE is continuing to evaluate what the future of its live event schedule should look like as the company looks to strike the right balance between developing talent and protecting performers from unnecessary wear and tear.

After scaling back domestic house shows in recent years, WWE revived the format this summer to give its roster, particularly younger stars recently promoted from NXT, more opportunities to gain valuable in ring experience. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Paul "Triple H" Levesque admitted the company is still searching for the ideal approach.

Levesque stressed that live events remain an important tool for wrestler development, noting that WWE has also been increasing opportunities for NXT talent to get more matches under their belts. However, he acknowledged the physical demands of today's wrestling style have made the decision far more complicated.

"It's a tough mix of, the live events are so important for getting the reps and moving things forward. It's why we're making a concerted effort to, especially in NXT even, just to get them more reps," Levesque said. "There comes a time when the physicality has increased so much in our business that you're trying to draw this line between, 'Well, are guys being on the road all the time, is that beneficial to their development or is that just putting mileage on them?' I think it's the argument in football, right? Like, 'Do we practice full contact? Do we put pads on in practice and play the game or do we walk through it and do the movements and is that really teaching them football?'

"Man, this is a dilemma and I don't know the answer. I think they shouldn't go away totally. I'm old school."

The WWE Chief Content Officer also reflected on his own career, recalling how much he learned travelling from city to city alongside fellow members of The Kliq. According to Levesque, those long drives were filled with conversations about wrestling, helping shape his understanding of the business.

Levesque also praised the experienced names now working behind the scenes in WWE, saying the current leadership group is passionate about mentoring the next generation. He explained that helping today's talent has become just as rewarding as performing inside the ring and hopes more of the current roster eventually make that transition after retiring.

"One of the things that I think is cool, you have a generation behind the scenes that wants to give back," Levesque said. "Me, Taker, Shawn [Michaels]. You have guys like Bobby Roode, Michael Hayes that are looking to pass on that knowledge to others. And I think that's amazing."

WWE's next live event takes place this Thursday in Springfield, Illinois, serving as the final house show before SummerSlam. The advertised main event features CM Punk and Cody Rhodes teaming up to face Gunther and Sami Zayn.