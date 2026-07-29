Ludwig Kaiser's Battery Case Hearing Set

Ludwig Kaiser is scheduled to return to court this autumn as the legal proceedings surrounding his battery case continue.

According to court documents, Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is due to appear for a hearing on a motion to dismiss the case on Monday, October 19. The defence officially notified Assistant State Attorney Shaylynne Kotch of the hearing date in a filing submitted on July 28.

Earlier this month, Kaiser's legal team filed a motion seeking to have the case dismissed under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law. The motion argues that the amount of force Kaiser allegedly used during the incident was legally justified under the state's self defence protections.

The case has seen further legal developments in recent weeks. On June 16, the defence requested access to surveillance footage connected to the alleged altercation. Prosecutors did not oppose the request, and on June 25, Orange County Judge Andrew Cameron approved the motion, authorising a subpoena for the video evidence.

Kaiser was arrested in May following an alleged incident that took place in April, where he is accused of punching a man inside an elevator, resulting in a battery charge.

Despite the ongoing legal matter, Kaiser has remained an active member of the WWE roster. He has continued competing on television and recently wrestled as El Grande Americano in AAA, including taking part in the high profile Mask vs. Mask match against Chad Gable.