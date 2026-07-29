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TNA Wrestling Invites LeBron James to Appear at Live iMPACT! in Philadelphia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2026
TNA Wrestling Invites LeBron James to Appear at Live iMPACT! in Philadelphia

TNA Wrestling has extended a high profile invitation to newly signed Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James ahead of this week's live episode of Impact.

The company heads to the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 30, for a live broadcast and television taping. With James recently joining the 76ers, TNA is hoping the NBA icon will make a special appearance during one of the night's biggest championship matches.

In a post shared on social media, TNA announced it is officially inviting James to serve as the official title holder during the TNA World Championship clash between reigning champion Nic Nemeth and Jeff Hardy.

TNA wrote:

"As the Philadelphia 76ers now seriously talk titles, TNA Wrestling has a major World Championship match Thursday in Philadelphia, and TNA is officially inviting the new @sixers superstar, @KingJames, to be the Official Title Holder for the @NicTNemeth vs. @JEFFHARDYBRAND World Championship match at the Liacouras Center. See you ringside, LeBron!"

Following Thursday's live Impact, TNA will remain in Philadelphia for another night of television tapings on Friday, July 31, with additional matches set to be recorded for future episodes.

The company enters the event with strong momentum after last week's Impact delivered its highest audience since the move to AMC. The episode featured the cinematic Righteous Deletion match between The Hardys and The Righteous.

Current TNA Impact Card for Thursday

  • Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Championship
  • Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jason Hotch for the TNA International Championship
  • Demon Bunny (Allie & Rosemary) (c) vs. Elegance Brand (M By Elegance & H By Elegance) for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship
  • TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Indi Hartwell vs. Thea Hail
  • TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Jada Stone vs. Jody Threat
  • Matt Hardy vs. Ryan Nemeth
  • Leon Slater & Ricky Sosa vs. The System (Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards)

 

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