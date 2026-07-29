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Former WWE Star Credits Nia Jax for Supporting Women's Locker Room

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2026
Former WWE Star Credits Nia Jax for Supporting Women's Locker Room

Former WWE Superstar Alba Fyre, previously known as Kay Lee Ray, has spoken highly of Nia Jax, revealing that the former Women's Champion played a significant leadership role behind the scenes during their time together in WWE.

Speaking during a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, Fyre reflected on her first experience working for WWE in NXT, recalling how nervous she was before stepping into the ring with Jax. Expecting to be guided through every aspect of the match, she was caught off guard when Jax instead encouraged her to take the lead.

Recalling the moment with a laugh, Fyre said, "The first time I went into NXT, the time I worked Nia Jax. Dakota (Kai) worked her in her first match. I worked her later on that day in the second match, and I’m so nervous. First thing I’ve ever done with WWE, and it’s eventually our time to kind of chat over things and I was just like, ‘Okay, so what we doing?’ She just went, ‘I don’t know. You’re the vet. You tell me,’ and I was like, what? No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.

"I expected just to be told, go here and do this, do this, do this, and that was it but no, we got like way more than I thought."

Fyre said the experience exceeded her expectations and praised how much Jax has grown since then, describing her as someone many women in WWE rely on for support.

"It was a great experience but, it’s mad now to think how experienced Nia is now. She is a locker room leader there and she does support a lot of the girls. Maybe sometimes we feel like we couldn’t speak up; she would always either get you to go say the right things or she just was always there to help."

During the discussion, the topic of Jax's online criticism also came up. Fyre acknowledged that the former champion often receives unfair treatment from fans on social media, while suggesting Jax may even embrace that reputation at times.

"Oh, she does. Maybe there’s that element of playing up to that rep as well… That’s what I would do."

 

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