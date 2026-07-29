Jimmy Hart Unearths Lost Album Recorded More Than 50 Years Ago

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart is stepping back into the music spotlight after announcing the release of long forgotten recordings from his days with The Gentrys.

Best known to wrestling fans as "The Mouth of the South," Hart revealed that songs he recorded at just 26 years old have been rediscovered by Sun Records and will finally be released this September.

Sharing the news on social media, Hart wrote:

“Hey, baby! I recorded a lot of these songs 56 years ago, when I was only 26 (just look at those spaghetti-arm muscles in that picture!) The folks at Sun Records were digging through their archives, found these recordings, and now they’re releasing them this September. How awesome is that, baby?!”

The album, titled It's Been A Long Time, will be released under The Gentrys' name and is already available for pre-order. The 12-track collection showcases the band's signature blend of rock, soul, rhythm and blues, along with the unmistakable Memphis sound that first made them stars.

Sun Records describes the album as:

“It’s Been a Long Time celebrates the return of The Gentrys, the Memphis rock & roll pioneers whose chart-topping hit Keep On Dancing made music history in the 1960s.

Released by Sun Records, this new collection captures the band’s unmistakable blend of rock, soul, rhythm & blues, and Memphis swagger across an album that feels both timeless and contemporary.

More than five decades after first making their mark, The Gentrys prove that great songs, musicianship, and authentic Memphis spirit never go out of style.

It’s Been a Long Time is an essential addition for fans of classic Memphis music and Southern rock & roll.”

Long before becoming one of wrestling's most recognisable managers, Hart fronted The Gentrys, whose 1965 smash hit Keep on Dancing climbed into the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 and sold more than one million copies.

Hart's musical talents later carried over into professional wrestling, where Vince McMahon enlisted him to create entrance themes for WWE Superstars. Over the years, Hart wrote or co-wrote more than 100 themes across WWE and WCW, including Shawn Michaels' "Sexy Boy," Demolition's entrance music, and Hulk Hogan's "American Made."