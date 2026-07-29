Alicia Fox Names Divas Era Stars She Believes Belong in the WWE Hall of Fame

Alicia Fox believes several standout names from WWE's Divas era deserve a place in the WWE Hall of Fame, and she made it clear that she sees herself among them.

Fox enjoyed a lengthy run with WWE after joining the main roster in 2009, capturing the Divas Championship in 2010 and becoming a familiar face throughout the division's evolution. More recently, she competed for TNA Wrestling as Victoria Crawford before parting ways with the company over the weekend.

Speaking with " target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Wrestling Classic, Fox was asked which women from the Divas era she believes should receive Hall of Fame recognition. Without hesitation, she highlighted Mickie James, Kelly Kelly, Melina, and herself as deserving candidates.

“I would say there’s quite a few. Obviously, Mickie James. I’d say myself and Kelly Kelly because I feel like we were part of that courageous first wave, the beginning of something. Melina still hasn’t been inducted, and I think she absolutely deserves it. She was a multiple-time champion. It would be cool if we all went in together as a package.”

Fox's comments shine a light on a generation of performers who helped shape WWE's women's division during the Divas era, with several names still awaiting Hall of Fame recognition.