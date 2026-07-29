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Why ESPN Changed WWE SummerSlam Viewing Strategy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2026
Why ESPN Changed WWE SummerSlam Viewing Strategy

WWE SummerSlam 2026 will look slightly different for fans watching in the United States, and according to Dave Meltzer, the change could reflect ESPN's concerns about its subscription performance.

As previously reported by WNS, ESPN recently revealed its broadcast plans for this weekend's two night SummerSlam premium live event. Unlike previous WWE premium live events, the announcement made no mention of the opening hour airing on the linear ESPN television channels such as ESPN and ESPN2.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested the omission is likely intentional. He believes ESPN has determined that simulcasting the opening hour on traditional television reduces the number of fans signing up for ESPN Unlimited and watching through the ESPN App.

According to Meltzer, the network's primary focus is not simply how many people watch the event, but how many new subscribers join on the day of the show. Those subscription figures are considered a far more important business metric than overall television viewership, making them a key factor in ESPN's WWE strategy.

Meltzer added that if ESPN were pleased with the current performance of WWE premium live events, there would be little reason to abandon the previous format. Instead, the decision to keep the full event behind the streaming paywall suggests the company is looking to maximise subscriber growth.

He also noted that the move appears to support ongoing speculation that ESPN has been disappointed with WWE PLE numbers since acquiring the rights. Meltzer previously wondered whether distribution issues could have been responsible, but believes the SummerSlam decision points to a more deliberate shift. Given that SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest annual events alongside the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, he argued that making the change for such a major show signals ESPN has genuine concerns about improving profitability.

 

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