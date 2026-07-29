Former AEW Star Reportedly Set for WWE SummerSlam Tryout

Former AEW talent KJ Orso, previously known to wrestling fans as Fuego Del Sol, is reportedly set to receive another opportunity with WWE.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Orso is expected to take part in WWE's latest round of tryouts, which will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota ahead of this weekend's SummerSlam 2026 premium live event.

Interestingly, the report notes that unlike many of the other invited talents, Orso has not publicly revealed that he will be attending the tryout. No reason has been given for the decision to keep his participation under wraps.

Orso competed in AEW between 2020 and 2023 under the masked Fuego Del Sol persona before departing the company. Following his exit, he abandoned both the mask and character, reinventing himself as KJ Orso with a more villainous presentation. Since then, he has wrestled for GCW and a number of independent promotions.

While many associate him with AEW, Orso has previously appeared for WWE. In 2020, he worked as enhancement talent on RAW, facing Erick Rowan in a televised match.

The upcoming tryout class also includes Josh Bishop, Titus Alexander, J-Rod, Colton Theron Vaught, Conan Lycan, Nigel Cawthon, Nicky Mariano, Ryan Meed, Josiah Jean, Oxx Adams, Brooke Havoc, Nate Prince, Bobby Casale, Kody Lane, Monica Monroe, Iris Reese, and Tayleigh Robertson.