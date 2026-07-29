Triple H Reportedly Made Live Changes During WWE RAW Segment

Triple H was reportedly heavily involved behind the scenes during Monday night's WWE RAW, making several real time creative decisions as the show went live.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque oversaw the opening weigh-in segment featuring 2026 King of the Ring Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar, with the report noting that he was "very much" in control as events unfolded.

One of the biggest changes came during the segment itself. Triple H is said to have called an audible after Oba Femi attacked the police officers, altering the planned execution while the show was already on the air.

The weigh-in was also not originally intended to kick off RAW. Instead, WWE had scheduled the segment for later in the broadcast before deciding to move it into the opening slot.

The confrontation served as the latest chapter in the rivalry between Lesnar and Femi ahead of their Hell in a Cell clash at WWE SummerSlam this weekend. The premium live event takes place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, streaming live on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix internationally.