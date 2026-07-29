Ryback Defends Val Venis After Backlash Over Wrestling Return

Val Venis' first match in more than four years has sparked plenty of discussion, but Ryback believes the online reaction says more about social media than it does about the former WWE star.

The 55-year-old stepped back into the ring for the first time since 2022, with clips of his return quickly spreading across social media. While fans in attendance welcomed Venis back, many online focused on his appearance, leading to a wave of criticism and body-shaming directed at the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ryback responded on Twitter, urging people to pay attention to the atmosphere inside the venue rather than the negativity filling comment sections. He argued that the live audience painted a far different picture than social media.

"Congratulations to Val Venis on getting back in the ring at 55 years old. What I think is important is to watch that clip and listen to how people are reacting and interacting in that arena in the real world, as opposed to how people choose to act in the comments. There's the real world, and then there's social media."

The former WWE star expanded on his thoughts, explaining that he sees a growing divide between how people behave in person and how they interact online. Ryback stressed that his comments were not intended to defend any political views or focus solely on Venis, but rather to highlight what he believes is a wider issue.

"This isn't about politics or any one person. It's about human behavior. Spend enough time on social media and you'll see two completely different realities. In the real world, people gather, laugh, cheer, support one another, and enjoy shared experiences. Online, a small but very loud group often chooses criticism, jealousy, anger, and negativity."

Ryback concluded by encouraging fans not to let online hostility shape their outlook, suggesting that much of the criticism reflects the frustrations of those posting it rather than the individual being targeted.

"Social media is not the real world. It's often where people project their own fears, insecurities, and frustrations. Protect your energy. Focus on what builds you up, not what tears others down."

Although opinions on Val Venis' return remain divided, Ryback believes the reaction from fans who attended the event speaks louder than the criticism circulating online.