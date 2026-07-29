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WWE Raw Holds Steady In Latest Netflix Global Rankings

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2026
WWE Raw Holds Steady In Latest Netflix Global Rankings

WWE Raw maintained its position in Netflix's weekly charts, with the July 20, 2026 episode matching the previous week's global performance.

New figures released by Tudum show Raw ranked No. 6 globally and No. 5 in the United States for the week of July 20, attracting 2.4 million global views. The total is identical to the July 13 episode, marking no week over week change in viewership.

The show's rankings also remained unchanged, staying at No. 6 worldwide and No. 5 in the U.S. for a second consecutive week.

Compared to the same period in 2025, Raw showed a notable improvement in visibility on Netflix. The programme was unranked globally and in the United States during the equivalent week last year, making this year's appearances at No. 6 globally and No. 5 in the U.S. a significant year over year gain.

Check out highlights from this week's Raw below:

 

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