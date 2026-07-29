Footage Captures Rusev No Selling Defeat Before Walking Out on WWE RAW

Rusev's reaction after losing on the July 27 episode of WWE RAW has become one of the night's biggest talking points.

Following his defeat to Je'Von Evans, the former United States Champion wasted no time leaving the ring. As soon as the referee counted the three, Rusev was back on his feet and heading straight up the entrance ramp.

The finish saw Evans connect with a Stunner before putting Rusev away with the OG Cutter. Rather than staying down or showing frustration inside the ring, Rusev immediately rolled to the floor and walked backstage without acknowledging his opponent or looking back.

Fan-shot footage from ringside quickly spread across social media, with many noticing how abruptly Rusev exited. Some interpreted the moment as a character driven display of frustration after suffering an upset loss, while others questioned whether his reaction reflected genuine disappointment.

Although Evans picked up an impressive victory, much of the discussion following RAW has centred on Rusev's unusually swift exit rather than the match itself.