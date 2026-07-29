×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Social Media Fuels Speculation Over Aalyah Mysterio's WWE Arrival

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2026
Social Media Fuels Speculation Over Aalyah Mysterio's WWE Arrival

Aalyah Mysterio could be edging closer to an official WWE role after a series of social media posts sparked fresh speculation about her future.

Although WWE has yet to announce her signing, posts shared by friends suggest Rey Mysterio's daughter is preparing to relocate to Florida, the home of WWE's Performance Center.

The celebrations featured a cake decorated with the message, "Florida's about to get 619'd," while several captions appeared to hint that Aalyah is about to begin her WWE career.

Messages included:

"You’re WWE’s problem now – c u on tv"

"We love you and are over the moon for you!! BOOYAKA BOOYAKA"

"I’m SO excited for you and this next chapter!!!! Couldn’t be more proud of you"

Another friend added:

"Florida better get ready for the next Mysterio."

The posts have quickly caught the attention of wrestling fans, with many believing they point towards Aalyah reporting to WWE's Orlando-based Performance Center. Despite the growing speculation, the company has not confirmed any agreement.

The rumours come after months of training. Rey Mysterio has previously discussed his daughter's ambitions to become a wrestler, while Aalyah has been sharpening her skills at the WWE Performance Center, the Dungeon training facility run by Nattie Neidhart and TJ Wilson, and Bayley's Lodestone camp during WrestleMania week, where she trained alongside Eddie Guerrero's daughter, Sherilyn Guerrero.

Aalyah is already familiar to WWE audiences after appearing during Rey Mysterio's rivalry with Seth Rollins in 2020, which included a storyline involving Buddy Murphy. She also made another appearance during the build to WrestleMania 39 amid the family feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Nothing has been made official just yet, but all signs suggest Aalyah could soon be taking the next step towards becoming the latest member of the legendary Mysterio family to enter the wrestling business.

 

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam ​- Sunday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 2nd 2026

#summerslam

AEW Dynamite - Grand Slam Mexico

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Aug. 5th 2026

#grand slam

AEW Collision

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Aug. 8th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement