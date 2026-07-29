Social Media Fuels Speculation Over Aalyah Mysterio's WWE Arrival

Aalyah Mysterio could be edging closer to an official WWE role after a series of social media posts sparked fresh speculation about her future.

Although WWE has yet to announce her signing, posts shared by friends suggest Rey Mysterio's daughter is preparing to relocate to Florida, the home of WWE's Performance Center.

The celebrations featured a cake decorated with the message, "Florida's about to get 619'd," while several captions appeared to hint that Aalyah is about to begin her WWE career.

Messages included:

"You’re WWE’s problem now – c u on tv"

"We love you and are over the moon for you!! BOOYAKA BOOYAKA"

"I’m SO excited for you and this next chapter!!!! Couldn’t be more proud of you"

Another friend added:

"Florida better get ready for the next Mysterio."

The posts have quickly caught the attention of wrestling fans, with many believing they point towards Aalyah reporting to WWE's Orlando-based Performance Center. Despite the growing speculation, the company has not confirmed any agreement.

The rumours come after months of training. Rey Mysterio has previously discussed his daughter's ambitions to become a wrestler, while Aalyah has been sharpening her skills at the WWE Performance Center, the Dungeon training facility run by Nattie Neidhart and TJ Wilson, and Bayley's Lodestone camp during WrestleMania week, where she trained alongside Eddie Guerrero's daughter, Sherilyn Guerrero.

Aalyah is already familiar to WWE audiences after appearing during Rey Mysterio's rivalry with Seth Rollins in 2020, which included a storyline involving Buddy Murphy. She also made another appearance during the build to WrestleMania 39 amid the family feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Nothing has been made official just yet, but all signs suggest Aalyah could soon be taking the next step towards becoming the latest member of the legendary Mysterio family to enter the wrestling business.