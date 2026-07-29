Nick Jackson Shares Positive Injury Update Following AEW Redemption Scare

Nick Jackson has reassured fans after the frightening moment he experienced during AEW Redemption, confirming he did not suffer a concussion despite concerns during the match.

The Young Bucks member appeared to be in trouble early in the bout against Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay on July 26 after taking a hard shot to the head. Nick spent much of the contest on the outside while Matt Jackson carried the majority of the action, leading many viewers to fear he had been seriously injured.

Despite the scare, The Young Bucks battled through to secure the victory.

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Nick revealed he underwent multiple concussion evaluations immediately after the event and passed every test.

"I went to the trainer’s room, of course, obviously, and so, I had to take multiple concussion tests, and I passed, so that’s good. They said I definitely had my bell rung. But I had a lot of dizziness," Nick explained.

While a concussion was ruled out, Nick disclosed that he has been dealing with lingering effects from a neck injury suffered at AEW Forbidden Door in San Jose. He said he landed directly on his head during that event and was diagnosed with whiplash rather than a concussion.

"The last pay-per-view, you could even show this…the clip you have. I landed right on my head in. Where was that? San Jose, right? Landed right on my head and that was not a concussion or anything. It was considered a whiplash injury so, ever since then though, I’ve had these weird effects where I feel kind of like foggy, because of the neck. I didn’t have any vision issues or any of that but, today, it felt very similar to what I was experiencing last month. But now I feel a lot better," he said.

Nick also shared that doctors believe his recovery has been slower than expected due to his nutrition and hydration habits.

"The doctor said that I’m probably not healing fast enough because I’m not having enough carbs," Nick added.