TBS and National Titles to Be Defended on This Week's AEW Dynamite

Fresh off capturing the AEW TBS Championship, Maya World will waste no time putting her newly won title on the line.

World claimed the championship by defeating Hikaru Shida at AEW Redemption, but her first defence is already locked in. AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that she will defend the TBS Championship against CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone on the July 29 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The show will also feature a high stakes three way contest for the AEW National Championship. Andrade El Idolo, who dethroned Mark Davis for the title at Redemption, is scheduled to defend against both Nick Wayne and Jack Perry.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is also advertised to appear live following his successful title defence against Kevin Knight at Redemption and his post match assault on Will Ospreay.

Taking place at the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan, the episode will also see The Conglomeration of Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Orange Cassidy defend the AEW World Trios Championships against The Demand, represented by Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona.

Updated AEW Dynamite Card for July 29, 2026