Mike Montana Explains Why He Left TNA for WWE NXT

Cruz Montana, formerly known as Mike Santana, has spoken candidly about the difficult decision to leave TNA Wrestling and begin a new chapter with WWE NXT.

After departing AEW in 2024, Santana returned to TNA and quickly established himself as one of the promotion's standout singles stars. His resurgence saw him capture the TNA World Championship twice before dropping the title to Nic Nemeth at TNA Slammiversary just days before making his WWE debut under the new ring name, Cruz Montana.

Appearing on Busted Open After Dark, the 35-year-old admitted that walking away from TNA was one of the toughest choices of his career, despite feeling it was the right time to push himself in a new direction.

"It wasn't an easy decision. They've done so much for me in my career, and loyalty is a big thing for me. Loyalty is everything. During my time there, the company and I grew together. One thing we're always taught is you do good business, and you always leave a place better than what you found it. I felt like I did exactly that. TNA was somewhere where I felt comfortable. I didn't want to feel comfortable anymore.

"I love that place. Genuine love for TNA. That locker room is a special place. I'm very goal-oriented, and I'm trying to grow as much as possible. This is a very nomadic sport. You have to move around. It's been done since the beginning of time. I'm gonna do what I have to do. I'm going to keep growing. I want to make sure my daughter is set for life, and she never has a worry a day in her life. I'm so thankful I've been able to do this at a high level for so long and still be a present father."

Now settled into WWE NXT, Montana has already made it clear he has his sights set on Tony D'Angelo's NXT Championship. However, his title aspirations were immediately dismissed by Grayson Waller, who mocked the former TNA star during his recent return promo.

Cruz Montana Reveals the Personal Meaning Behind His WWE Name

Following his debut, Montana also shared the touching inspiration behind his new identity, explaining that the name serves as a tribute to his late father.

"CRUZ MONTANA. A name I put together as a tribute to honor my late father. Who I've always made sure to keep as close as possible to my journey. Losing him 6 years ago, is what sent me on the spiral that I'd eventually rise from, to become the man you see today. And today, that man ADDICTED TO GREATNESS. Here's to this next chapter."

The heartfelt explanation has given fans a deeper understanding of the significance behind his fresh start in WWE as he looks to build the next phase of his career in NXT.