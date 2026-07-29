Chris Jericho Shuts Down AEW Exit Rumors After Contract Speculation

Chris Jericho has opened up about the speculation surrounding his AEW future, insisting he never truly left the company despite months away from television.

The veteran star disappeared from AEW programming in April 2025 and remained off screen for close to a year. As his contract reportedly reached its end later that year, rumors quickly spread suggesting he could be headed back to WWE. Those reports were ultimately put to rest when Jericho made his return to AEW in April 2026.

Speaking during an appearance on Beef Vegan, Jericho explained that while he evaluated his options when his contract expired, he never viewed himself as being away from AEW.

"You weigh all your options, but I have skin in the game with AEW. I helped create AEW, and I was never gone. I was just off TV for a while, while we figured out some stuff. Basically, I ended one contract and went straight to the other one. I like Tony Khan as a boss. I like AEW as a company and the growth that we've done.

I helped start the company. WWE existed before I was there. It exists after I was there. AEW will exist after I'm there, but it didn't exist before I was there. It's more exciting to be with the company that I helped create."

Jericho has been part of AEW since its launch in 2019 and was one of the promotion's earliest marquee signings. AEW President Tony Khan has frequently credited him with helping establish the company during its formative years.

Jericho Discusses Future After AEW Redemption

During the same interview, Jericho also reflected on his recent victory over Tommaso Ciampa at AEW Redemption in Montreal. The match saw Jericho revive his "Painmaker" persona for a brutal No Holds Barred encounter, earning what he believes was one of the standout reactions of the night.

"I don't really put a timeline on it. Did I ever think I would be doing it at 55? No, but do I not think of doing it? 55, 25, 35. You look at the match on Sunday; as crazy as it was, it's still a great match and probably one of the best matches on the show from the standpoint of fan reaction. Why would I want to step away from that?

"I still enjoy doing it and still can do it at a level that is show-stealing. It could be another week, it could be another two or three years. I don't want to do it forever, but as long as I feel that I'm still happy with the work that I'm doing and not second-guessing myself, then I'll continue to do it," Jericho added.