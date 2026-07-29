WWE SmackDown Hits Highest Viewership Since May

WWE SmackDown saw a modest increase in television viewership for its Friday night broadcast on the USA Network, attracting 1.253 million viewers, a 0.8% increase compared to the previous week's episode. The figure marks the show's strongest audience since the May 22 edition.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.23 rating, representing a 9.5% improvement from the previous week. Despite the increase, the rating is tied for the fourth lowest the show has recorded in that category since January 23.

The episode faced notable competition from WNBA All-Star Weekend coverage, which led all cable programming with a 0.27 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. Even so, SmackDown secured the second highest ranking on cable during