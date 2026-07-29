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AEW Collision Viewership Climbs to Highest Level in Nearly Two Months

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2026
AEW Collision Viewership Climbs to Highest Level in Nearly Two Months

AEW Collision enjoyed a ratings boost on Saturday night, drawing its strongest audience in almost eight weeks.

The July 26 edition of Collision averaged 427,000 viewers on TNT, marking a 7% increase over the previous week's broadcast. It was the show's highest total audience since the June 6 episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.07 rating, representing a 16.7% rise from the prior week. That figure also stands as the programme's best performance in the demo since June 6.

The broadcast faced stiff competition throughout the evening, airing opposite the WNBA All Star Game on ABC and a Major League Baseball game on FOX. Despite the competition, Collision finished tied for 18th on cable in the 18 to 49 demographic and ranked 23rd among all cable programmes in total viewers.

Compared to the equivalent week in 2025, Collision's overall audience increased by 30.6%, although its 18 to 49 rating declined by 12.5% year over year.

 

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