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Two Championship Matches Confirmed For Next Week's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2026
Two Championship Matches Confirmed For Next Week's WWE NXT

WWE has officially added two championship bouts to next week's episode of NXT, with several other featured matches also announced following Tuesday night's show.

The NXT Women's Speed Championship will be on the line after Wren Sinclair agreed to defend her title against Zaria. The opportunity came about after Sinclair challenged Zaria for the Women's North American Championship. Instead, NXT General Manager Robert Stone ruled that Zaria had already earned her place as a champion and would not need to enter a tournament, booking her straight into a Speed Championship match next week.

Stone also revealed an added incentive for Sinclair. Should she successfully retain the Speed Championship, she will receive a future shot at the NXT Women's North American Championship.

The NXT Tag Team Championships will also be defended after Myles Borne secured a victory over Kam Hendrix on Tuesday's show. The win earned Borne and Tavion Heights an opportunity to challenge Vanity Project for the titles.

Elsewhere, Jaida Parker and Thea Hail have agreed to join forces after weeks of heated interactions involving Karmen Petrovic, Nikkita Lyons, and Nattie. The newly formed duo will face Petrovic and Lyons next Tuesday.

Previously confirmed for the show is the NXT Underground Match for the NXT Women's Championship, where Kendal Grey will defend her title against Lola Vice.

WWE NXT Card For August 4

  • NXT Women's Championship Underground Match: Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lola Vice
  • NXT Tag Team Championship: Vanity Project (c) vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights
  • NXT Women's Speed Championship: Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Zaria
  • Jaida Parker & Thea Hail vs. Karmen Petrovic & Nikkita Lyons

 

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