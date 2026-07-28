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ECW Legend Set for AEW Homecoming Appearance During Detroit Doubleheader

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 28, 2026
ECW Legend Set for AEW Homecoming Appearance During Detroit Doubleheader

Rhino is reportedly heading back to AEW as the company prepares for a two night stay in his hometown of Detroit this week.

According to PWInsider, the ECW legend is expected to appear during AEW's events at the Masonic Temple Theater, although it remains unclear whether he will feature on Wednesday's live episode of Dynamite or Thursday's special edition of Collision. His exact role has also yet to be revealed.

This will not mark Rhino's first appearance for the promotion. He previously competed for AEW during its Detroit visit in 2025, falling to Nick Wayne on an episode of Dynamite before later wrestling in matches taped for Ring of Honor.

Outside of AEW, Rhino has remained active on the independent scene. He recently appeared for Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling during the launch of the Mayhem television series, defeating Gama Singh Jr. on the premiere episode. The show airs on TSN in Canada and on MyAEW internationally.

In the lead up to AEW's return to Detroit, Rhino has also been making several local media appearances to help promote the shows.

Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite serves as the fallout from AEW Redemption, with several major segments already announced:

  • AEW World Trios Champions The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong) defend against The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun).
  • New AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale celebrates her championship victory.
  • Renee Paquette hosts Adam Copeland, Christian Cage and The Young Bucks for a face-to-face interview ahead of their AEW World Tag Team Championship clash at All In on August 30.

 

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