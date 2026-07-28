Jimmy Hart's Bamd The Gentrys Releasing Long-Lost Album

Did you know that before he was the "Mouth of the South" and drove fans into fits of rage from the rings of Memphis to the national stages of WWE and WCW, Jimmy Hart was a top selling musical artist that knocked The Beatles off the top of the charts and appeared on Dick Clark's American Bandstand? Well, if you didn't, now you know!

Well, the WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart announced Monday that Sun Records is releasing The Gentrys' It's Been a Long Time this September, featuring recordings from his days in the Memphis band behind the 1965 hit "Keep On Dancing." Hart wrote, "The folks at Sun Records were digging through their archives, found these recordings, and now they're releasing them this September."