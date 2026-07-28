Roman Reigns Snaps After Seth Rollins Makes Family Personal on WWE RAW



Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins raised the stakes ahead of WWE SummerSlam during the July 27 edition of RAW, delivering a heated confrontation that quickly turned personal. What began as a war of words spiralled into chaos after Rollins targeted Reigns' family, triggering an explosive fight.

With their SummerSlam showdown just days away, the longtime rivals left nothing unsaid in one of the night's most intense segments.

Seth Rollins crosses the line with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns entered the arena looking to address the WWE Universe with his trademark "Acknowledge Me" greeting, but Seth Rollins wasted no time interrupting. Mocking the crowd, Rollins insisted they should be acknowledging him instead.

Reigns fired back instantly, branding his longtime rival "an a**hole."

Rollins embraced the insult, saying he had always been comfortable playing the villain. He argued that unlike Reigns, who had been handpicked as WWE's next face of the company, everything he achieved came through hard work and persistence.

Although Rollins praised Reigns' accomplishments, calling him the Tribal Chief, Head of the Table and one of WWE's biggest attractions, he claimed there was one area where Reigns would never surpass him.

Professional wrestling.

Reflecting on their history together, Rollins reminded Reigns that he had defeated him multiple times over the years and insisted he still held the mental and physical advantage. He even referenced WWE's recent rivalry video packages as evidence of his dominance.

Rollins then questioned what would be different at SummerSlam, asking whether Reigns would crack under pressure once again or need The Bloodline to rescue him.

Reigns responded by declaring himself the true face of WWE and made it clear defeating Rollins had become a personal mission.

"I need to beat you. I need my family to see me beat you. Everyone. everybody needs me to beat you. It’s not just this company, the whole industry needs me to beat you," said Reigns.

Rollins immediately seized on those comments.

He reminded Reigns of WrestleMania 31, when he cashed in Money in the Bank to steal the WWE Championship, saying Reigns' family watched that heartbreaking moment unfold.

Then he went even further.

Rollins said he hoped Reigns' family would be sitting ringside at SummerSlam so they could watch history repeat itself. He claimed Reigns' children would realise "their daddy is a fraud," "their daddy is a loser," and "their daddy will forever and always be Seth Rollins' b*tch."

Those comments pushed Reigns over the edge.

The OTC exploded with punches before dropping Rollins with a Superman Punch and following up with a devastating Spear. Looking to inflict even more punishment, Reigns grabbed a steel chair from ringside.

However, Rollins had one final move left.

As Reigns re-entered the ring holding the chair, Rollins burst back to life and delivered a thunderous Curb Stomp, driving Reigns face first into the steel chair. Standing over his fallen rival, Rollins shouted that this was how every chapter of their rivalry ends, closing the segment with the final statement before SummerSlam.