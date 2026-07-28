Main Event Mafia Reunites for Special WrestleCon Appearance

One of TNA Wrestling's most iconic factions is set to reunite for a special appearance during WWE SummerSlam weekend, giving fans a unique opportunity to see the legendary Main Event Mafia back together nearly two decades after the group first dominated the promotion.

The reunion will take place as part of WrestleCon's Destination Minneapolis event, where several of the stable's most recognisable members will gather for a one of a kind fan experience.

Main Event Mafia members reunite for official WrestleCon photo

WrestleCon has confirmed that Scott Steiner, Booker T, Sting, Kurt Angle and Kevin Nash will appear together for the first official Main Event Mafia group photo.

The event is scheduled for Friday, July 31, at the Hilton Minneapolis, with WrestleCon running from July 31 through August 2 alongside SummerSlam weekend festivities. Promotional artwork for the reunion features all five legends dressed in sharp suits against the Minneapolis skyline, paying tribute to the faction's signature mafia inspired presentation.

Fans hoping to capture the moment will only have one opportunity, as the group photo is exclusive to Friday. The photo opportunity is priced at $280.

While the Main Event Mafia name has resurfaced in different forms over the years, this marks the first time these five original stars have been officially brought together for a dedicated group photo appearance.

The Main Event Mafia debuted on the October 23, 2008, edition of TNA Impact! under the leadership of Kurt Angle. Sting, Kevin Nash and Booker T formed the original core before Scott Steiner later joined the ranks, while Sharmell regularly accompanied Booker T during the faction's run.

The stable built its identity around the belief that wrestling veterans deserved greater respect than TNA's emerging talent. That philosophy sparked a memorable rivalry with The Front Line, led by rising stars including AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

At the height of their dominance, the Main Event Mafia controlled nearly every major championship in TNA, cementing their place as one of the promotion's most memorable factions.