Raquel Rodriguez Wins First Main Roster Singles Title on WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez finally has singles gold on WWE's main roster after ending Sol Ruca's reign as Women's Intercontinental Champion during the July 27 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The championship clash took place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, just days before SummerSlam, with Rodriguez overcoming a determined challenge from the reigning champion in a match filled with drama and outside interference.



Sol Ruca came out with plenty of momentum, relying on her athleticism to frustrate Rodriguez throughout the early stages. The champion connected with a standing moonsault, a hurricanrana and a top rope DDT, keeping the powerhouse on the defensive. At one stage, Michael Cole even suggested Rodriguez may have suffered a broken nose after taking a knee to the face.

Despite the punishment, Rodriguez continued to fight back with her trademark strength, and the closing moments quickly descended into chaos.

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez attempted to tilt the odds in Rodriguez's favour, only for Women's World Champion IYO SKY to sprint to ringside. Morgan intercepted SKY before she could get involved, leading to a wild brawl around ringside while the title match continued inside the ring.

Ruca looked ready to finish things with the Sol Snatcher, but Perez shoved the champion into the ring post before she could hit the move. The distraction proved costly, allowing Rodriguez to seize control before planting Ruca with the Tejana Bomb for the three count.

The win gives Rodriguez her first singles championship on WWE's main roster since arriving from NXT in April 2022. While she has already enjoyed six reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Aliyah, Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, this marks her first taste of singles success on RAW or SmackDown. Her only previous singles title in WWE was the NXT Women's Championship.

Following the victory, The Judgment Day celebrated with Rodriguez, adding another championship to the faction's growing collection heading into SummerSlam.