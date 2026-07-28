WWE Announces Bizarre Stipulation for Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam

WWE has officially given Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio one of the most bizarre matches on the SummerSlam card, adding a special stipulation following the chaotic events of Monday Night RAW.

What started as a running storyline over Danhausen's missing "human monies" has escalated into a match unlike anything else scheduled for WWE's biggest event of the summer.

Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio to Compete in Human Monies on a Pole Match

The rivalry intensified during the July 27 edition of RAW at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Danhausen and Joe Hendry were hosting an over the top in ring concert when WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia shocked the crowd by siding with Judgment Day.

Garcia smashed a guitar across Hendry's back, allowing Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to storm the ring and continue the attack on Danhausen just days before SummerSlam.

Later in the show, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce visited Danhausen backstage, demanding he hand back the "human monies" he had taken from Judgment Day.

Instead of returning the cash, Danhausen proposed settling the dispute inside the ring with a Human Monies on a Pole Match. Pearce wasted little time making the bout official for SummerSlam Night Two.

The contest will see a briefcase containing $100,000 in "human monies" suspended above the ring. Victory will go to the first competitor who climbs the pole and retrieves the prize, reviving one of WWE's more unusual match concepts.

The storyline dates back several weeks after Judgment Day paid Danhausen to curse Oba Femi. When the curse never happened and Danhausen spent the money instead, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh repeatedly demanded repayment, leading to a series of confrontations that now culminate at SummerSlam.

On Sunday, August 2, Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio will finally settle the score, with a briefcase full of "human monies" hanging above the ring instead of championship gold.