Ryan Garcia Sides With Judgment Day in Surprise WWE RAW Appearance

WBC Welterweight Champion Ryan Garcia made a memorable appearance on the July 27 edition of WWE RAW, but he was far more than a celebrity guest. Instead of simply soaking up the atmosphere, Garcia aligned himself with Judgment Day during one of the show's most entertaining segments.

The crossover moment took place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on the final RAW before WWE SummerSlam.

Ryan Garcia Joins Judgment Day's Brutal Attack

The segment opened with Joe Hendry and Danhausen hosting a light hearted in ring concert at the expense of Judgment Day. Hendry performed a parody of his entrance song as dancers, "Minihausens," and Nitro Girl inspired performers turned the arena into a full blown party.

Garcia initially blended into the celebration as part of the conga line, giving little indication of what was about to happen.

The mood changed instantly when the boxing star grabbed a guitar and smashed it across Hendry's back. The ambush signalled the arrival of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, who rushed to the ring and joined Garcia in attacking Hendry, Danhausen and the Minihausens.

McDonagh laid out Danhausen before Mysterio capped off the assault with a Frog Splash. Garcia then stood proudly alongside the Judgment Day duo as they celebrated their destruction, while McDonagh smashed the remaining musical instruments around the ring.

Garcia's WWE cameo comes ahead of his WBC welterweight title defence against Conor Benn on September 12 at T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The boxing star captured the championship by defeating Mario Barrios in February 2026.

The attack also intensified the rivalry between Dominik Mysterio and Danhausen before their SummerSlam showdown. While Garcia's appearance appears to have been a one off crossover, he made a lasting impression by throwing his support behind Judgment Day.