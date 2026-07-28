Brock Lesnar Breaks Character After Paul Heyman's Mic Mishap on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar is famous for maintaining an intimidating, emotionless presence on WWE television, but a technical issue on this week's episode of RAW led to a rare moment where The Beast Incarnate simply could not keep a straight face.

During the July 27 edition of RAW, Paul Heyman was building anticipation for Brock Lesnar's upcoming Hell in a Cell clash with Oba Femi at WWE SummerSlam when repeated microphone failures unexpectedly stole the spotlight.

Brock Lesnar Can't Hide His Laughter After Heyman's Promo Goes Wrong

The segment opened with Triple H and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce overseeing the official weigh in beneath the imposing Hell in a Cell structure.

Oba Femi stepped onto the scales first, with Pearce announcing his official weight at 302 pounds. Lesnar then arrived alongside Paul Heyman but refused to enter the Cell, instead locking the door from the outside. Heyman insisted Lesnar had no intention of stepping inside before SummerSlam, arguing it would be far too risky.

As Heyman launched into his trademark passionate promo, his microphone repeatedly cut out. After swapping to a second microphone, the same issue happened again almost immediately.

Rather than let the malfunction derail the segment, Heyman turned it into a joke, telling the crowd, "Obviously we have a sound guy from California!" drawing laughs from the audience.

While Oba Femi stayed focused, rattling the Cell door from the inside in an effort to keep the confrontation intense, Lesnar had a very different reaction.

Known for rarely showing emotion, Lesnar broke character completely. He burst into laughter, flashed a huge grin and paced around ringside as he tried to compose himself, creating one of the night's most memorable moments.

Despite the technical difficulties, Heyman finished his promo by reminding fans of Lesnar's dominance inside Hell in a Cell before revealing his official weight.

Lesnar then grabbed a working microphone and delivered one final warning to his SummerSlam opponent, shouting, "I'll see you at SummerSlam, b*tch."

As Lesnar and Heyman headed backstage, Femi responded by accusing Lesnar of avoiding a fight, warning that there would be nowhere to run once the Cell door shut at SummerSlam.

The confrontation ended in chaotic fashion as Femi laid out multiple security guards before launching the weigh in scales into the ring, sending a final message ahead of their blockbuster showdown.