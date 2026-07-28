Otis Written Off WWE TV After Brutal Assault on RAW

Otis has officially been taken off WWE television after suffering a vicious attack at the hands of Austin Theory during the July 27 edition of Monday Night RAW.

WWE later confirmed on the broadcast that Otis has been ruled out indefinitely, capping off a shocking segment that further established The Vision as one of the most dangerous groups heading into SummerSlam.

Austin Theory delivers devastating attack to sideline Otis

The incident unfolded after Austin Theory and Bron Breakker defeated Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa and Otis in tag team competition. Following the match, Theory and Breakker continued their assault on Tozawa until Otis charged back into the ring to even the odds.

For a moment, the powerhouse looked set to turn the tide, clearing the ring of his opponents. That momentum was quickly halted when Maxxine Dupri, who recently betrayed Alpha Academy, climbed onto the apron and distracted Otis.

The distraction gave Theory and Breakker enough time to regroup before planting Otis with a thunderous double powerbomb.

Theory was not finished.

After ignoring officials trying to restore order, he grabbed a steel chair and brutally drove it into Otis' head while he was against the ring post, leaving him laid out in the ring.

Later in the show, Byron Saxton announced backstage that Otis had been ruled out indefinitely following the assault. As part of the storyline, WWE has also moved him to the injured list and removed him from the active roster.

The attack leaves Akira Tozawa without his longtime Alpha Academy partner heading into SummerSlam, while Maxxine Dupri's betrayal proved to be the turning point that allowed The Vision to inflict maximum damage. Whether Tozawa can eventually gain revenge remains to be seen, but Theory and Breakker have sent a clear warning to the rest of the WWE roster.