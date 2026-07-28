Val Venis Goes Viral After Hilarious FireStar Wrestling Moment

Val Venis is proving that his controversial Attitude Era persona still gets people talking, with the former WWE star going viral following his latest independent wrestling appearance.

The WWE veteran recently competed for FireStar Wrestling in New Jersey, where he leaned fully into the gimmick that made him famous during the late 1990s. While fans expected the trademark antics, it was a ringside announcer's hilarious response that ended up stealing the spotlight.

Val Venis' antics spark viral reaction at FireStar Wrestling

During the event, Venis performed his familiar over the top pelvic taunt directly in front of the commentary desk, staying true to the adult film star character that defined much of his WWE run between 1998 and 2009.

The moment prompted FireStar Wrestling announcer Chris Riddle to joke on social media afterwards, posting:

"That's it.

I'm straight."

The tongue in cheek comment quickly spread across social media, with fans enjoying the playful response to Venis' exaggerated performance.

Sean Morley, better known as Val Venis, only recently returned to the ring after previously believing his wrestling career was over. He made his comeback on July 23 at ISPW's Legends of Wrestling Night in Wildwood, New Jersey, where he faced Rico Gold.

After that match, Morley admitted he felt good enough physically to continue wrestling rather than treating the appearance as a farewell. Since then, he has begun accepting independent bookings, reviving the same character that helped make him one of WWE's most memorable Attitude Era stars.

Away from wrestling, Morley has spent recent years promoting cannabis advocacy in Arizona under the name "Kaptain Kannabis" while also making appearances at fan conventions.

Judging by the reaction to his latest outing, the veteran's classic gimmick still knows exactly how to get people talking.