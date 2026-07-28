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WWE Reveals Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi's Official Weights Before SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 28, 2026
WWE Reveals Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi's Official Weights Before SummerSlam

The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 took another intense turn on the July 27 edition of RAW as Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi came face to face for an official weigh-in ahead of their Hell in a Cell showdown.

With the rivalry locked at one win apiece following battles at WrestleMania 42 and Clash In Italy, the segment became less about the numbers and more about psychological warfare before they collide in Minneapolis.

Oba Femi officially weighs 302 pounds as Brock Lesnar skips the scale
Triple H and Adam Pearce presided over the official weigh-in as the Hell in a Cell structure surrounded the ring.

Oba Femi made his entrance first under police escort before stepping inside the Cell. At Pearce's request, the reigning powerhouse stood on the scale, where he was announced at an official weight of 302 pounds.

The figure caught attention, as Femi had previously been billed at 310 pounds, making his new official weight eight pounds lighter than WWE had listed in the past.

Brock Lesnar then arrived alongside Paul Heyman, but the former WWE Champion had no intention of following the same procedure.

Rather than entering the Cell, Lesnar remained outside, locked the door himself and kept hold of the key. Heyman then revealed there had been a "change of plans," insisting it was too dangerous to allow Lesnar inside the structure before SummerSlam.

While hyping Lesnar's destructive history inside Hell in a Cell, Heyman claimed The Beast had already been weighed backstage. According to Heyman, Lesnar tipped the scales at 303 pounds, making him just one pound heavier than Femi.

Whether that figure was genuine or simply another attempt by Heyman to get under Femi's skin remains unclear, as Lesnar never stepped onto the official scale during the segment.

The announced number also differs from Lesnar's long established billed weight, which has typically ranged between 286 and 295 pounds.

 

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