Cruz Montana Explains Emotional Meaning Behind New WWE Ring Name After NXT Debut

Mike Santana has officially introduced the next chapter of his wrestling career, confirming that he will now compete in WWE under the name Cruz Montana.

The former TNA World Champion made a surprise appearance on last week's episode of NXT, immediately stepping into the championship picture. While WWE commentators never identified him by name during the segment, speculation quickly grew that a new ring name was on the way. Santana has now put those rumours to rest, while also revealing the deeply personal story behind the identity.

Cruz Montana breaks silence after WWE debut

Cruz Montana made his presence felt following the chaotic NXT Championship Street Fight between Tony D'Angelo and Naraku, confronting D'Angelo and making it clear he had his sights set on the NXT Championship.

Although WWE avoided naming him on television, and largely stayed away from using his former ring name across its platforms, Montana officially unveiled his new identity in a video posted to X ahead of his first advertised NXT appearance.

He said:

"Last week, I made my official debut on NXT and set the wrestling world on fire, all without saying a thing. But my actions let everyone know exactly what my sights were set on. But tomorrow night live, I put words behind those actions, and for the first time, you get to hear what Cruz Montana has to say, I'll see you there."

The touching reason behind the name Cruz Montana

Shortly after confirming his new WWE name, Cruz Montana shared photos from his first official WWE photoshoot and revealed the emotional inspiration behind it.

According to Montana, the name was chosen as a tribute to his late father, whose passing six years ago had a profound impact on his life. He explained that carrying the name into WWE allows him to honour his father's memory while embracing the next stage of his career.

He wrote:

"CRUZ MONTANA

A name I put together as a tribute to honor my late father. Who I've always made sure to keep as close as possible to my journey.

Losing him 6 years ago, is what sent me on the spiral that I'd eventually rise from, to become the man you see today. And today, that man ADDICTED TO GREATNESS.

Here's to this next chapter.

LETS GET IT!"