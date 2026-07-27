Eric Bischoff Questions Whether Vince McMahon Could Ever Return to Power

Eric Bischoff believes the damage to Vince McMahon's reputation has already been done and does not expect the former WWE chairman to return to the kind of influence he once held, regardless of the latest legal developments.

Speaking on the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Bischoff reacted to news that Janel Grant's civil lawsuit against McMahon and WWE will move from federal court into private arbitration. While some have speculated the move could pave the way for McMahon's return to the wrestling business, Bischoff strongly disagreed.

“You make it sound like you just took a shower. All cleaned up now, all good to go. I’m gonna go right back to the way things used to be. People are gonna react to me the same way they used to. They’re gonna return phone calls to me the same way they used to return phone calls to me. I’m gonna have the influence because I used to have the power, but I’ll still project the power.”

He argued that, regardless of how the case concludes, McMahon's public image has already suffered lasting consequences.

“Is the civil suit over and the headline potential over and all the gritty details over? Yes, but the damage has been done. The damage to Vince’s reputation, irregardless of whether he wrote a check voluntarily through the process of arbitration, or whether he wrote a check because a judge said so, or jury, the damage has already been done. So I think it’s naive of anybody to think that Vince is going to be able to just, okay, now that’s over with, check all those boxes, here we go.”

Bischoff also dismissed the suggestion that McMahon returning to TKO's board would be viewed positively by investors.

“I am not a Wall Street guy. What little understanding I do have is that that would likely have the opposite effect on Wall Street.”

He added that while some wrestling fans might welcome McMahon back, he believes institutional investors would see things very differently.

“You’ll get a lot of online support from the internet wrestling community. All of a sudden now, Vince won’t be the bad guy so much anymore, right? If there’s a chance that he’s going to make ticket prices cheaper for us, it’ll be better for the product. So if we assume that institutional investors and hedge fund managers and the people that really matter are all like internet wrestling fans, yeah, they’ll have that positive reaction. But I think institutional investors, the people that really matter, will s*** all over it. If I had to make that bet, I would bet against him being any part of the board.”

Bischoff also shot down the idea of McMahon taking over Nick Khan's responsibilities, pointing to Khan's extensive business ties in Hollywood.

“Nick Khan has the mightiest touch because of his relationships in Hollywood at every level you could conceivably want a relationship. You think Vince McMahon’s going to take on that role?”

“Nick spends a lot of time in Los Angeles. How tough do you think it’s going to be for Vince to get a meeting with some of the people that control the real dollars and are going to be affected by the press that will come with him if you do business with him?”

He continued by saying that any company doing business with McMahon would face significant backlash.

“Even if somebody goes, this deal is too good, I gotta do it, I’ll take the risk. What are you really risking? You’re risking for yourself, at least, if not your company, the slings and arrows of the people that are just so anti Vince McMahon because of the damage that has been done.”

As for reports linking McMahon to TNA Wrestling, Bischoff said he cannot see that happening because it would not be ambitious enough for someone like McMahon.

“The TNA thing I don’t see happening. Beyond that, even bigger than that, is I don’t see that being very motivating. Vince will need something much bigger and grandiose, even in terms of its potential. That option just isn’t available with TNA. So I think he’s looking for something bigger.”

Instead, Bischoff believes McMahon's next move will be telling his own side of the story through a project he fully controls.

“I think Vince telling his story his way with 100% creative control and edit, or as close to it as he’s possibly able to get, which is probably 100. I would bet on that today. I’d place a big bet on that today. If he’s not already working on it, that’ll be the first thing. Just because that’s Vince, that’s his personality. He’s been sitting here taking this heat now a long time.”

“He is a fighter at heart, and I don’t necessarily mean he’s an a** kicker. I mean his first reaction is fight. He doesn’t even consider flight.”

Bischoff even suggested the project has already been in development for years.

“I think this thing is in production. I think it’s been in production for about two years.”

“I’m not going to spend a lot of time telling you why because these are all little tiny dots, and some of them seemingly so insignificant. Trust me when I say I just completed a picture in my head, and I think it’s been going on for at least two years, if not more. I think there are elements of it that are already being produced.”

“I’m even more convinced. I’ve got even a larger sum of money now that that will be the next thing we see, and it’ll come surprisingly fast.”

Still, Bischoff acknowledged he could be completely wrong.

“I could be embarrassed that I’m even having this conversation with you six months from now. So who knows? It’s Vince. He’s an enigma. You just don’t know for sure with him.”

Janel Grant filed her lawsuit in January 2024, alleging sex trafficking and sexual abuse against Vince McMahon, WWE and former executive John Laurinaitis, who was later dismissed as a defendant. McMahon has denied the allegations and maintains the claims are false.

Earlier this month, both parties informed the court they had agreed to move the dispute into private arbitration. The federal case will be dismissed with prejudice, while both sides retain the right to pursue their claims and defences through arbitration. The allegations have not been decided by either a judge or a jury.