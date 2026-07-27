Nick Aldis Set for WWE Return as Seth Rollins Admits One Detail Left Him Shocked

Nick Aldis is preparing to compete in a WWE ring for the first time, ending an absence from in-ring action that stretches back to 2023.

The SmackDown General Manager will temporarily step away from his executive role to face GUNTHER at SummerSlam, marking his official WWE in-ring debut on one of the company's biggest stages.

Speaking on Busted Open, Seth Rollins admitted the match has become one of the most intriguing bouts on the card, pointing to the mystery surrounding what Aldis can still deliver after spending the past few years out of competition. Rollins also revealed he was stunned to discover Aldis is actually younger than him.

“You know, I think anytime anybody’s coming off of a long hiatus, and has never really laced up the boots inside a WWE ring, there’s a ton of intrigue, and so actually, the GUNTHER/Aldis match is one that kind of has my attention. The other ones, you kinda know what you’re gonna get. I don’t mean that in a bad way. You know that Hell in a Cell’s probably gonna be a war, you know what you’re gonna get with (CM) Punk and Cody (Rhodes). You’ve seen them at their peak. I think there’s the mystery of what does Nick Aldis have in the tank… Now we see Aldis in the shirt every week on Friday. He looks fantastic, he looks full, the chest, he looks great, and he’s not even 40 years old. He’s still younger than I am actually which shocked me. I didn’t know that. Let’s see what he’s got. It’s really his WWE debut and it’s on a massive stage so, I’m really looking forward to seeing that…”

Aldis is currently 39 years old, while Rollins recently turned 40, making the revelation an unexpected surprise even for "The Visionary."

While Rollins will close out Night Two of SummerSlam when he challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, he'll also be keeping a close eye on Aldis' long awaited return to the ring against GUNTHER.