Randy Orton And Bubba Ray Dudley Have Finally Buried Their Long Running WWE Rift

A backstage dispute that lingered for years between Randy Orton and Bubba Ray Dudley has finally come to an end, according to D-Von Dudley.

Speaking on Episode 79 of the D-Von & The Duke podcast, D-Von addressed the long talked about issues involving Bubba, Orton and Batista while explaining why he refuses to reveal every backstage detail simply to fuel online speculation.

The tension between Orton and Bubba reportedly dates back to a match in which Bubba accidentally landed on Orton's foot, breaking it. An excerpt from Batista's autobiography claimed Bubba blamed Orton for the injury and berated him while he was being loaded into an ambulance.

Batista made no secret of his feelings about the incident, even titling the chapter covering it, "Bubba Dudley Is an Asshole."

Thankfully, D-Von says Orton and Bubba have since moved on.

"I am happy that Bubba and Randy somewhat made up. I know that for a fact. I spoke to Randy a couple of times, and he said he squashed it with Bubba. It is what it is."

While that relationship has been repaired, D-Von admitted the same cannot yet be said for Bubba and Batista, though he hopes that changes in the future.

"Nobody wants to see an ongoing feud with these three men. I hated that Batista and Bubba don't care for each other."

"I'm hoping one day Batista can do the same, him and Bubba."

D-Von also defended his decision not to reveal private conversations or backstage incidents, insisting his priority is helping people move forward rather than creating headlines.

"I'm not there to give you the gossip, the juicy details. I'm going to tell you what I feel I should tell you and what you should know."

"Forgive me for trying to do the right thing and get these guys to be good, as opposed to you turning on your phone and seeing, 'Bubba hates Batista, Batista hates Bubba,' and blah, blah, blah."

Although the bad blood between Orton and Bubba reportedly stemmed from a painful in ring accident and an explosive confrontation afterwards, D-Von says that chapter is firmly in the past. The remaining tension between Bubba and Batista, however, is a different story.