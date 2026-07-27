Fan Account Targeting Roxanne Perez Suspended After Disturbing Posts Spark Concern

A series of alarming social media posts aimed at WWE star Roxanne Perez has prompted widespread concern among wrestling fans, with an X account being suspended after users reported its increasingly disturbing behaviour.

The account, believed to belong to James Stephenson, spent several days sharing posts claiming Perez was secretly in love with him and would eventually leave her boyfriend, Drake Morreaux. As screenshots began circulating online, fans quickly urged others to report the account over fears the situation had escalated beyond harmless fan behaviour.

In an apparent attempt to support his claims, Stephenson shared a photo taken with Perez during what appeared to be a fan meet and greet, writing:

"Here is the proof that I have met Roxanne. And she does love me and plan to leave Drake for me."

The posts became even more concerning when he claimed to know where Perez lived and suggested he would go to her home if she failed to respond.

"I have her address so if she doesn’t respond to me I’m going there."

Another post drew further outrage after Stephenson made a disturbing remark about Morreaux.

"I need Drake to beat her so she realises we’re supposed to be together."

His fixation extended to Perez's WWE appearances. After images surfaced of Perez alongside Liv Morgan, he posted:

"Liv shouldn’t be touching Roxanne like that, she is mine 😡."

He also wrote:

"She should be with me instead of him."

As the screenshots spread across X, thousands of fans described the posts as disturbing and dangerous. The images amassed more than 170,000 views, with many calling for the account to be reported. Shortly afterwards, the profile was suspended.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Perez has reportedly been targeted by obsessive online behaviour. In 2025, another account caused concern after allegedly posting what it claimed was her home address while sharing threatening messages directed at the WWE star.