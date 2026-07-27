AJ Styles Questions Why WWE Hasn't Made Bron Breakker a World Champion Yet

AJ Styles believes Bron Breakker has everything needed to become WWE's next World Heavyweight Champion and feels the company should stop waiting before pulling the trigger on a title reign.

Speaking on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles praised the former Intercontinental Champion's rise and questioned why WWE has yet to position him at the top of the card. His comments come as speculation continues over Breakker's long term direction following reports of significant creative changes.

Dave Meltzer recently claimed WWE had originally planned for Breakker to defeat CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship after first suffering a major loss to the champion. Those plans reportedly changed following Seth Rollins' injury, which forced adjustments to the timeline surrounding The Vision storyline. Meltzer also suggested recent booking indicates Oba Femi has overtaken Breakker as WWE's primary rising star.

"I wouldn’t write Breakker off as dead, but this move and everything in the past month really seems to indicate [Oba] Femi is the guy and Breakker is a guy," Meltzer stated.

AJ Styles wants to see Bron Breakker pushed to the top

Despite the reported shift in plans, Styles made it clear he believes Breakker is already ready to carry the World Heavyweight Championship.

"How long are we going to wait for Bron Breakker to be heavyweight champion? He should be next. I think that he’s definitely a star right now. Why we haven’t put it on him to put the rocket up his butt and send him to the freaking moon? I don’t know why we haven’t done that because he is the destroyer."

Styles also pointed to Breakker's return from injury, arguing that the powerhouse has come back looking even more intimidating than before.

"The fact he was out and now he’s back and he’s even scarier than before. Like, let’s go. Freaking let’s do this because we all know that it’s all about the chase. The babyface chasing the heel. Bron Breakker is the heel."

While Styles is not calling for Breakker to immediately leave his current alliance, he believes the former Intercontinental Champion is destined for the top of WWE's singles division sooner rather than later.

For now, Breakker remains outside the World Heavyweight Championship picture. After Logan Paul suffered an injury, Breakker stepped in as Austin Theory's World Tag Team Championship partner, and he is currently not advertised for a match at SummerSlam.