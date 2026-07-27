Sheamus Addresses WWE Exit for First Time After 19 Year Run

Sheamus has publicly addressed his departure from WWE for the first time, opening up about life after leaving the company while remaining tight lipped on the reasons behind his exit.

The former four time WWE World Champion recently confirmed that his 19 year run with WWE had come to an end. Reports previously suggested the company presented him with a revised contract that included a substantial reduction in pay, an offer he declined. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are also said to have departed under similar circumstances.

It was also reported that a senior WWE official pushed internally for Sheamus to remain with the company, urging TKO executives to keep the veteran star on the roster. Despite those reports, Sheamus chose not to discuss the specifics behind his departure.

During an interview with New York street journalist Adam Glyn, the Celtic Warrior explained that he is making the most of his time away from wrestling by travelling, reconnecting with loved ones, and focusing on his health.

Asked whether he plans to continue wrestling, Sheamus replied:

"I’m just enjoying my time off. I’m having a good time. I’m bringing the Mrs over to Paris and going back to Dublin to see the family, enjoying my workouts. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life, and, yeah, I’m really in a good place. It’s been awesome."

While he declined to reveal what happened behind the scenes, Sheamus acknowledged that certain issues played a role in his departure.

"Some circumstances came up. I can’t really talk about it, obviously, but 19 years is a long time, and a good crack. I left Ireland in 07, so I haven’t really had the luxury to go home and see my family and see my friends, and the last couple of weeks, I’ve had a chance to restructure that and get back and catch up on birthdays and missed opportunities. I got a nephew and niece back home, Theo and Sophia. Love the kids, and I get to see them more now. They’re awesome. Six and four."

For now, Sheamus appears content taking a well earned break, spending time with family, travelling, and staying in peak physical condition as speculation continues over whether his in ring career will resume elsewhere.